Pashinyan Assures There Will Be No Coup in Armenia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured on Thursday that attempts to stage a coup in his country would not succeed.

"No," Pashinyan told reporters at an online press conference, when asked if a coup was possible.

Pashinyan is currently marching the streets with his supporters in Yerevan. He earlier pledged to make a statement at the Republic Square, where a rally of his supporters will be held, at 4 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

A new wave of protest rocks Yerevan, as the armed forces requested Pashinyan's resignation in the wake of his decision to fire the deputy chief of the general staff.