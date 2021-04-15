UrduPoint.com
Passenger Train Derails In Northern Egypt, 10 People Left Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) A passenger train has derailed in the northern Egyptian province of Sharqia, media reported.

According to the Youm7 newspaper, the train was heading from the city of Zagazig for Cairo and derailed near the city of Minya al-Qamh.

A source told Youm7 that the wounded people had sustained slight injuries.

Another train was reportedly heading in the opposite direction but managed to stop and avoid a collision.

Last month, two trains collided in Egypt's southern Sohag province, leaving 19 people dead and 185 more injured.

More Stories From World

