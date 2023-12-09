Open Menu

Patel Claims Six As New Zealand Bowl Out Bangladesh For 144

Published December 09, 2023

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Ajaz Patel took 6-57 to set up a 137-run winning target for New Zealand on Saturday in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Mitchell Santner complemented Patel's fourth five-wicket haul in Tests with 3-51 as New Zealand looked to finish the series level.

Zakir Hasan was the only batsman to resist the onslaught, top-scoring with 59 before the Kiwi bowlers wrapped up the innings.

New Zealand were 4-0 in their reply at the lunch break with Tom Latham (two) and Devon Conway (one) at the crease.

Resuming on 38-2, Bangladesh began aggressively but managed just 106 runs in 27 overs during the fourth day's extended opening session.

Patel trapped Mominul Haque leg-before for 10 for New Zealand's first breakthrough.

Santner soon joined the act, forcing Mushfiqur Rahim to edge to Daryl Mitchel at slip after making nine.

By the time Santner sent back Shahadat Hossain leg-before in the next over, Bangladesh were languishing at 88-5.

Mehidy Hasan hoisted a catch off Patel to Santner at midwicket to depart for three.

Nurul Hasan was given leg before off Patel off the second ball he faced but survived on review.

Patel hit him on the pad again on the next ball, ending his short stay at the crease for a duck.

He then brought Zakir's defiant innings to an end, forcing him to top edge at slip after Santner removed Nayeem Hasan for nine.

New Zealand had an eight-run lead in the first innings thanks to Glenn Phillips, who hit 87 off 72 balls, guiding the side to 180 in reply to Bangladesh's 172.

Fifteen wickets fell on the opening day before rain washed out the entire second day and the opening session of the third day.

Bangladesh won the opening Test in Sylhet by 150 runs.

