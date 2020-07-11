MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday has called for new legislation that would limit the powers of the United States president after Donald Trump commuted the jail sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.

"President Trump's decision to commute the sentence of top campaign advisor Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption," Pelosi said in a statement.

Trump on Friday signed an executive order commuting the 40-month jail sentence handed to Stone for his role in obstructing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Pelosi called for new legislation that would prevent the US president from commuting the jail sentences of those who have been convicted for similar crimes.

"Congress will take action to prevent this type of brazen wrongdoing. Legislation is needed to ensure that no President can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that President from criminal prosecution," Pelosi remarked.

Roger Stone was sentenced on February 20 to 40 months in prison. He is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Mueller's investigation and was expected to report to prison by July 14.