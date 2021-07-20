(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The US Defense Department is aware of the Russian test of its supersonic Zircon missile that took place earlier in the day and considers it a destabilizing activity, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Certainly, we are aware of [the Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's claims [regarding hypersonic missile systems]," Kirby said at a press briefing. "It is important to note that Russia's new hypersonic missiles are potentially destabilizing and pose significant risks because they are nuclear capable systems."