UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Ceremony To Honor Victims Of September 11 Attacks On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Pentagon Ceremony to Honor Victims of September 11 Attacks on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) President Donald Trump and top US military officials will host a private ceremony for family members of 184 Pentagon employees killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Pentagon community ceremony, which is not open to the public, will allow the family members of those lost in the terrorist attack to observe the memory of their loved ones," the release said.

Thursday's ceremony will mark the 18th anniversary of the terrorist strike on New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania, in which nearly 3,000 people perished.

The ceremony with Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford will begin at sunrise when an American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon's 9/11 memorial, the release said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Pentagon Trump New York September Family Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.