Pentagon Ceremony to Honor Victims of September 11 Attacks on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) President Donald Trump and top US military officials will host a private ceremony for family members of 184 Pentagon employees killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Pentagon community ceremony, which is not open to the public, will allow the family members of those lost in the terrorist attack to observe the memory of their loved ones," the release said.

Thursday's ceremony will mark the 18th anniversary of the terrorist strike on New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania, in which nearly 3,000 people perished.

The ceremony with Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford will begin at sunrise when an American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon's 9/11 memorial, the release said.