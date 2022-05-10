Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukraine by Over 2 Weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russia is two weeks or more behind its alleged schedule for the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Tuesday.

"He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has not achieved any of the success that we believe he wanted to achieve. Certainly not on the timeline. I mean, now we would assess that he is easily two weeks or even maybe more behind where we thought or where he thought he wanted to be in the Donbas and in the south (of Ukraine)," the official said during a press briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Russia started the second phase of its special operation on April 19 almost entirely focusing on the Donbas region. The goals of the second phase include establishing full control over the region and southern Ukraine, according the Russian Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev.