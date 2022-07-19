UrduPoint.com

Pentagon, Lockheed Reach Deal On Next Batch Of F-35s Amid Inflation Concerns - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Pentagon, Lockheed Reach Deal on Next Batch of F-35s Amid Inflation Concerns - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin have reached an agreement on the prices and quantities of new F-35 fighter jets that will be purchased over the next three years, a company spokesperson said.

On Monday, US media reported that the Pentagon and Lockheed reached an agreement valued at about $30 billion for an estimated 375 F-35 fighter jets.

"Through a collaborative effort with the F-35 enterprise, including the Joint Program Office, suppliers and teammates, we have successfully reached an agreement on Lots 15 through 17," a company spokesperson said in a statement later on Monday.

"In the midst of continued COVID-19 impacts and decreased F-35 quantities, the F-35 enterprise was able to achieve a cost per jet lower than record-breaking inflation trends."

Final prices, the number of F-35 jets that will be sold, including which countries will procure the aircraft, will be shared when the agreement is officially signed, the spokesperson added.

Before the coronavirus pandemic and record-setting inflation, the Pentagon expected to make this sale for 485 F-35 jets at a total cost of about $34 billion, according to US media reports.

Related Topics

Pentagon Company Sale Enterprise Media Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

21 minutes ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

9 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

9 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

9 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.