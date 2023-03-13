UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Al Qaeda, IS Expanding Presence In Sahel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Pentagon Says Al Qaeda, IS Expanding Presence in Sahel

Al Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS, both terrorist groups banned in Russia) are expanding their presence in the Sahel region, Special Operations Command Africa's commander, Rear Adm. Jamie Sands said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Al Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS, both terrorist groups banned in Russia) are expanding their presence in the Sahel region, Special Operations Command Africa's commander, Rear Adm. Jamie Sands said on Monday.

"I am concerned about what we see as a continued expansion of violent extremist organizations in the Sahel.

Most concerning is the continued expansion of Al Qaeda through the Sahel, as they move really from north to south and threaten countries in the east and west as well," Sands told reporters, adding that this is the Primary issue that the US and its partners are trying to address.

The IS is continuing its activity in the east of the Sahel too, he added.

Sands also mentioned the situation in the Gulf of Guinea, citing a rage of challenges � from illegal unregulated fishing to more common threats such as piracy and a lack of maritime security.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Africa Terrorist Russia Guinea From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

8 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

9 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

9 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

9 hours ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

9 hours ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.