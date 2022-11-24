UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Pentagon Says Concerned by Escalating Actions in Turkey, Syria, Calls for De-Escalation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The US Department of Defense said in a statement that it is concerned by the recent escalating military actions in northern Syria, Iraq and Turkey due to the threat they pose on the efforts to defeat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

"The Department of Defense is deeply concerned by escalating actions in northern Syria, Iraq, and Turkiye," the statement said on Wednesday. "Immediate de-escalation is necessary in order to maintain focus on the defeat-ISIS (Islamic State) mission and ensure the safety and security of personnel on the ground committed to the defeat-ISIS mission.

"

Turkey's recent air strikes in Syria threatened the safety of US personnel working with local partners in the battle against the Islamic State, the statement said.

The United States condemns the loss of civilian life in both Turkey and Syria as a result of the recent military actions, the statement also said.

Washington will continue to discuss the maintenance of ceasefire arrangements with Turkey and the local partners, the statement added.

