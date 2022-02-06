UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Authorities Temporarily Lift Restrictions From Repsol After Oil Spill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Peruvian Authorities Temporarily Lift Restrictions From Repsol After Oil Spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Peru's authorities have temporarily allowed Repsol's La Pampilla refinery to load and unload hydrocarbons to secure crude oil supplies amid ecological disaster caused by oil spill, Peru's Agency for Environment Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA) said.

On January 31 Peru's Environmental Ministry banned La Pampilla refinery's loading and unloading fuel until Repsol provided guarantees that another spill would not occur.

"OEFA authorized hydrocarbons loading and unloading for 10 days at the terminals 1 and 3 of Repsol's La Pampilla refinery in order to secure crude oil supplies," OEFA said in a tweet on Saturday.

On January 15, an oil spill was reported at La Pampilla refinery to the north of Lima, in the province of Callao, caused by strong waves from the Tonga volcano eruption. About 6,000 barrels of oil spilled while being unloaded from a ship at a refinery and polluted nearly 1.1 million square meters (0.4 square miles) of the sea, endangering flora and fauna of two protected natural areas covering more than 18,000 square kilometers (almost 7,000 square miles).

The government has declared an environmental emergency. The Peruvian Foreign Ministry demanded that the Spanish company Repsol pay damages.

Related Topics

Company Oil Callao Lima Peru Tonga January From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

7 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

16 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

16 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>