Pfizer Wins $442Mln for 835,000 COVID Treatments - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Pfizer has won more than $442 million to produce 835,000 PAXLOVID oral antiviral therapeutic treatments for people suffering from COVID-19, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Pfizer (of) New York, New York, was awarded a $442,132,500 modification to contract to produce 835,000 PAXLOVID oral antiviral therapeutic treatments for administration, vendor-managed inventory and distribution activities," the release said on Monday.

Pfizer last week announced that the US government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million treatment courses of PAXLOVID.

Work on the contract will be performed in New York City over the next year with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023, the release said.