Pfizer/BioNTech to Supply Additional 200Mln Vaccine Doses to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German BioNTech will supply an additional 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the United States, bringing the total amount of the contracted doses to 500 million, a joint press release said Friday.

"Pfizer ... and BioNTech ... today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. These doses are expected to be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022," the statement read.

Under the existing contract, the manufacturers will provide the US government with a total of 500 million doses of the drug, according to the release.

Out of the additional doses, 110 million will be delivered by year-end, while another 90 million will be supplied from January to April 2022.

"[Washington] has the option to acquire an updated version of the vaccine to address potential variants as well as new formulations of the vaccine, if available and authorized," the companies said.

Pfizer and BioNTech also said they are planning to supply an extra 500 million doses of the vaccine to the US for further donations to poorer nations.