UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer/BioNTech To Supply Additional 200Mln Vaccine Doses To US

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Pfizer/BioNTech to Supply Additional 200Mln Vaccine Doses to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German BioNTech will supply an additional 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the United States, bringing the total amount of the contracted doses to 500 million, a joint press release said Friday.

"Pfizer ... and BioNTech ... today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. These doses are expected to be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022," the statement read.

Under the existing contract, the manufacturers will provide the US government with a total of 500 million doses of the drug, according to the release.

Out of the additional doses, 110 million will be delivered by year-end, while another 90 million will be supplied from January to April 2022.

"[Washington] has the option to acquire an updated version of the vaccine to address potential variants as well as new formulations of the vaccine, if available and authorized," the companies said.

Pfizer and BioNTech also said they are planning to supply an extra 500 million doses of the vaccine to the US for further donations to poorer nations.

Related Topics

German Company United States January April October From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

41 minutes ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

5 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.