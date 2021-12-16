Philippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The approach of Typhoon Rai to the Philippines forced the authorities of the southeastern region of Caraga to start preemptive evacuations in high-risk areas, Vice Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. said on Wednesday.

"Evacuations of residents in flood and landslide-prone areas have started in different towns. We are monitoring these preemptive evacuations now," Demerey told the Philippine news Agency.

Typhoon Rai, dubbed Odette in the Philippines, is accompanied by a wind that reaches up to 100 miles per hour. Although Rai is not as strong as previous typhoons, the concern is primarily the risk of landslides caused by rainstorms.

The vice governor added that the total number of evacuated households is yet to be reviled.

Because of Odette and the northeast monsoon, gale warning remains in effect for southeastern regions of Samar, Leyte, Bohol and Camotes Islands, which are expected to be affected the most.