‘Pick the place where you will shoot me’

AIMIM leader Asadaduddin gives open challenge to Anurag Thakur of BJP for his cunning move of provoking people to chant slogans against Muslims who are protesting against the Modi government for their rights.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Hyderabad politician Asaduddin has challenged Bhartia Janta Party Leader Anurag Thakur to pick a place in India to shoot them and he would reach there.

“I challenge you Anurag Thakur—to pick a place in Inddia where you will shoot me and I’ll b ready to come there,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur ran and promoted a controversial “Goli Maaro” (shoot them) slogan against the Muslims and sked them to chant the same at an election rally in Dehli this week.

“I’m not afraid of your statement. You want to kill Muslims. You want to shoot us but keep in mind that your bullets will come to an end but we will not,” Asaduddin was quoted as saying by a local tv channel.

Asaduddin is a leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who belonged to Hyderabad state of India.

Earlier in the day, Election Commission of India issued him show cause notice and sought explanation from him for provoking people during a rally to chant “Goli Maaro” slogan against Muslims.

Anurag’s provocation has exposed the inner design and mindset of Bhartia Janta Party as the slogans by Anugar would cause damage to communal harmony and aggravate the existing differences between social and religious communities.

In the show cause notice, the Election Commission said the BJP MP had violated the election code and electoral law and asked him to reply by noon on Thursday, "failing which the commission shall take a decision without any reference to you".

During campaign for BJP candidate in Rithala in North West Delhi for the February 8 Delhi election, Anurag Thakur was seen prompting "desh ke gaddaron ko...", to which the crowd responds "...goli maaro sa***n ko"; the entire chant translates to "shoot down the traitors who betray the country". The video was taken at a rally on Monday.

Anuraj Thakur— showed cleverness—was chanting controversial part of the slogan but was relying on the crowd and clapped as he got response what he wanted. Answering to a question of a reporter that whom he was calling “traitors” , he responded that first the video should be watched wherein he was shown leading the crowd and then the mood of the people would be clear. BJP supporters used the same slogans when they attacked the students and staff at Dehli’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) earlier this month. Around 35 students fell injured due to BJP supporters’ attack.

Indian government led by Modi deprived millions of Muslims of thier citizenship across India and offered citienzenship to non-Muslims living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan--a clear and open discriminatory move against Muslims in India. The Muslims are holding peaceful protests for their rights in different parts of India against Modi government and his fascist policies.