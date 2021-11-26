UrduPoint.com

Plane Of Swiss Air Force Flying To China Returns To Novosibirsk, Then Goes To Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The plane of the Swiss Air Force en route from Novosibirsk to Hangzho, returned to the airport of departure on Friday and then went to Moscow instead of China due to technical problems, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, which was en route to China, was redirected to Moscow due to technical problems, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day.

"The Falcon 900EX aircraft, belonging to the Swiss Air Force, flight Novosibirsk - Hangzhou. Return to the Novosibirsk airfield (Tolmachevo) for technical reasons. Safe landing at 08:20 Moscow time (11:30 GTM). After correction of the malfunction, departure at 10:27. At 10:30 the pilot in command made a decision to go to the Moscow airfield (Domodedovo) for a technical reason," the source said.

