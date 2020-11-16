UrduPoint.com
Plant For Producing Russian COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Built In Kazakhstan - Tokayev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Plant for Producing Russian COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Built in Kazakhstan - Tokayev

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on building in Kazakhstan a plant where the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 would be produced.

On November 11, Tokayev and Putin held a phone conversation on boosting cooperation against the pandemic.

According to the Kremlin, they discussed plan to launch joint vaccine production in Kazakhstan.

"I have reached an agreement with the Russian president to build a plant for producing the Russian vaccine [in Kazakhstan]. The government is already in negotiations on raising investment for this important project," Tokayev said at a meeting on countering the coronavirus infection, as quoted by his press service.

