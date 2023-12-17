Open Menu

Pochettino Relieved As Chelsea End Losing Run

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Pochettino relieved as Chelsea end losing run

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Mauricio Pochettino claimed Chelsea's response to successive Premier League defeats showed they are in a "good way" as the Blues beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Saturday.

After losses to Manchester United and Everton turned the heat up on struggling Chelsea, Pochettino's side kept the critics at bay with a hard-fought success at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were hardly in complete control against the Premier League's bottom club, but second-half goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson sealed a much-needed victory.

"I think we talked a lot during the week after Everton about needing drastic change," Pochettino said.

"It was important to confirm that we are in a good way. The team in the first half was frustrated because we couldn't find a way past the low block of Sheffield United."

Chelsea's first goal in the 54th minute was well worked between Palmer and Raheem Sterling, whose low cross was converted with a composed finish by the former Manchester City forward.

Palmer turned creator seven minutes later as Jackson made it two, lifting the ball into the box for Sterling and Conor Gallagher to attack.

It was spilled by Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Palmer knocked it back to Jackson for 2-0.

Pochettino pointed to a change of position in the second half, swapping with Sterling to take up a more central role, as the key to the win.

"We didn't show the capacity to be flexible and it was easy for them to identify our position and to block us and make us put the ball in positions that were easy for them to stop," he said.

"The second half we were much better, we fixed things. The team started to find better possibilities to play, to link much better.

"Cole from the right, going into the space, started to link better with teammates and be the player that we want to use - a playmaker."

Pochettino swatted aside questions about his decision to drop Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Gallagher and Moises Caicedo featured in central midfield instead of the World Cup winner.

"You only can play 11," he said. "It's a big competition, sometimes you need one profile or another and you choose the players.

"The combination between Caicedo and Gallagher, using Cole like a number 10, that was the possibility for the best combination."

Related Topics

Attack World Sheffield Stamford Jackson Palmer Argentina Manchester United From Best Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

2 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

2 hours ago
Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

2 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 hours ago

More Stories From World