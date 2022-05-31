Poland Considering Buying South Korean K2 Tanks - National Defense Minister

UrduPoint.com

Poland is considering the purchase of South Korea's K2 Black Panther tanks, Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday

Polish media reported earlier that Warsaw had signed an agreement on the procurement of 250 US-made Abrams tanks. The Polish authorities recently said they had transferred several hundred of Soviet-made T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

"It is very important that the Polish Army be equipped with modern tanks produced by Hyundai Rotem along with American Abrams. This is a very good offer the offer of cooperation with the Polish defense industry," Blaszczak told journalists.

Blaszczak said that the needs of the Polish Army are great, therefore Warsaw is intending to replace post-Soviet tanks with modern ones in the short term.

He added that interoperability between Abrams tanks and South Korean K2 tanks is important, and expressed the hope that K2 tanks will soon be delivered to Poland.

The K2 Black Panther is a next-generation South Korean main battle tank manufactured by Hyundai Rotem. The tank combines an auto-loaded 120 mm main gun and advanced composite armor along with active protection systems. First K2 tanks were deployed with the South Korean armed forces in June 2014. It is one of the most expensive main battle tanks in service due to its technological complexity.

