UrduPoint.com

Poland Wants To Agree Import Bans On Ukrainian Grain With EU - Agriculture Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Poland Wants to Agree Import Bans on Ukrainian Grain With EU - Agriculture Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Poland intends to conclude an agreement with the European Commission (EC) on restricting food imports from Ukraine and providing EU farmers with funding to mitigate their losses due to an uncontrolled influx of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said on Wednesday.

"I would like to have a good agreement (with the European Commission) to develop such mechanisms that will work for years, and not just today ... to have such tools so that it (the issue) does not recur, so that the Polish farmer is confident that (Ukrainian) products will not flood our market and will not destabilize this market, as has been (the case) until now," Telus told Polish broadcaster Polskie Radio.

Telus also said that he expected to obtain the EC's decision as soon as possible on providing assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to the influx of Ukrainian grain imports on the Polish market.

"It is important for the European Union to make this decision at earliest, because we are allocating almost 10 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion), but we also need to have the approval of the European Commission to have the possibility to pledge this money," the minister added.

The developments come against the backdrop of some European states' increased concerns triggered by the surge in imports of grain from Ukraine. The is was set off by the duty-free trade agreement between the European Union and Kiev signed last June and the launch of so called green corridors for transit of agricultural products from Ukraine to the world market in March 2022, which ended in cheap Ukrainian grain flooding EU markets, prompting outrage among local farmers

On April 20, Brussels proposed a mechanism to stop imports of Ukrainian grain, corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseed into the EU until June 5, in an attempt to support the affected EU farmers. Later on, six of the EU member states urged the European Commission to extend the ban until the end of 2023.

On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Flood Agriculture European Union Brussels Kiev Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Hungary Money March April June Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

7 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

7 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

7 minutes ago
 Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

20 minutes ago
 600 chess players from all around the world to gat ..

600 chess players from all around the world to gather in Abu Dhabi Chess Festiva ..

22 minutes ago
 Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors ..

Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors of dialogue with PTI

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.