MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Four people, including a police officer, were killed on Tuesday in a shooting incident related to a conflict over a land parcel in Nazran, a town in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, a source in local security services told Sputnik.

"According to the most recent information, four people were killed in the shooting, including a police officer. Several more people were injured, effort is underway to establish the exact number," the source said.

A source in Ingushatia's emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that a police officer and a National Guard employee were killed.