Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:18 PM
Four people, including a police officer, were killed on Tuesday in a shooting incident related to a conflict over a land parcel in Nazran, a town in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, a source in local security services told Sputnik
"According to the most recent information, four people were killed in the shooting, including a police officer. Several more people were injured, effort is underway to establish the exact number," the source said.
A source in Ingushatia's emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that a police officer and a National Guard employee were killed.