Police Say Arrested 19 Animal Rights Activists Ahead Of UK's Oldest Horse Race

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 07:13 PM

British police arrested 19 animal rights activists on Saturday for plotting to disrupt the Epsom Derby, the nation's oldest and one of the most prestigious horse races in the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) British police arrested 19 animal rights activists on Saturday for plotting to disrupt the Epsom Derby, the nation's oldest and one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.

"As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today's events," Superintendent Michael Hodder of Surrey police said.

Eleven people were arrested at two addresses near London in the early hours of Saturday following warrants based on intelligence, with another eight detained after their vehicle was stopped on a road not far from the town of Epsom.

"We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival.

.. Our officers will be at the event throughout the day to continue in keeping the public safe and preventing criminality," Hodder said.

Animal rights protest group Animal Rising said they would seek to disrupt the June 2-3 derby, which bills itself as the birthplace of thoroughbred racing. Activists argue that racing is an "unnecessary and outdated industry" that promotes cruelty to horses.

Despite precautions, a supporter of animal rights was filmed running across the track during the race. He was promptly tackled by police officers and dragged away.

