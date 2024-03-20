Police Search Spanish Football Federation Offices Over Alleged Corruption
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Spanish police searched the Spanish football federation (RFEF) headquarters and other locations as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and other crimes, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
According to Spanish media the operation is part of a court investigation into contracts signed by former federation president Luis Rubiales to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.
The contracts signed are worth 40 million Euros a year ($43.3 million) and were arranged with former footballer Gerard Pique's company Kosmos acting as an intermediary.
The operation involved searches of various locations across Spain as well as the RFEF's base in Las Rozas, on the edge of Madrid.
Police acted in "an investigation linked to presumed crimes linked with corruption in business, fraudulent administration and money laundering", said judicial sources.
The sources said that seven arrests were expected in the operation as well as five further people investigated, while 11 homes would be searched.
Spanish media said no arrests were made at the federation's headquarters, where the Spanish national team is currently based ahead of upcoming friendlies against Colombia on Friday in England and Brazil on next Tuesday in Madrid.
The Spanish Super Cup took place for the first time in Saudi Arabia in 2020.
After the following edition returned to Spain because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the subsequent three competitions were back in Saudi Arabia.
