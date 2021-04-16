UrduPoint.com
Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion Of 3 Employees Of Russian Embassy In Warsaw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:28 AM

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Employees of Russian Embassy in Warsaw

Three employees of the Russian Embassy in Poland were declared personae non gratae, the Polish Foreign Ministry said, confirming media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Three employees of the Russian Embassy in Poland were declared personae non gratae, the Polish Foreign Ministry said, confirming media reports.

"On April 15, 2021, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Poland was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

A diplomatic note was handed to the Ambassador informing about the recognition of the three staff members of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Warsaw as personae non gratae. The basis for this decision was the violation of diplomatic status and carrying out activities to the detriment of the Republic of Poland by the indicated persons," the statement says.

