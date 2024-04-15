Open Menu

Political Foes Fight For Croatia's PM Post

April 15, 2024

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Croatia holds parliamentary elections Wednesday with two main candidates to lead the government who have dominated the Balkan country's political scene for years.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, a conservative, will square off against the populist left-wing President Zoran Milanovic.

The arch-rivals are both seeking to lure voters with promises of prosperity as Croatia grapples with a chronic labour shortage, inflation and illegal migration.

