UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Politics Must Not Affect Global Cooperation On Saving Human Lives - Russia's Medvedev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Politics Must Not Affect Global Cooperation on Saving Human Lives - Russia's Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia stands against any restrictions on trade and humanitarian supplies in times of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said, noting the urgency of ensuring the supplies of food and other vital products to struggling countries.

"Amid the continuing global epidemic, we need to guarantee unhindered supply of food, equipment and technology to the most affected areas. Russia has consistently called for renouncing trade and financial restrictions on humanitarian shipments worldwide. Political considerations should not affect cooperation to save lives," Medvedev said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions," published on the RT channel's website.

The official noted that none of the global problems could be solved without restoring the rule of international law based on the consensual will of states.

"Norms of international law can only draw legitimacy from democratic procedures set out in national constitutions and the clearly expressed will of nations to adhere to an international instrument.

Today, more than ever, we need to stick to these approaches, preserve the unique architecture of the United Nations, accommodate each other's interests and respect each other's national circumstances," Medvedev said.

The former president went on to mention Russia's cooperation with a number of countries.

"In August 2020, after the explosion in Beirut, Russia immediately sent its emergency personnel to Lebanon to provide aid to the victims. At the height of the pandemic, Russia provided large-scale support to Venezuela, Iran and other countries, supplying medical equipment and personal protective gear," Medvedev noted.

Among other efforts that Russia has recently demonstrated were medical assistance in Italy, humanitarian operations in Syria and the provision of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the politician added.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Syria Iran Russia Beirut Italy Lebanon Venezuela August 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 October 2020

18 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

9 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

10 hours ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

10 hours ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.