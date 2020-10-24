(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia stands against any restrictions on trade and humanitarian supplies in times of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said, noting the urgency of ensuring the supplies of food and other vital products to struggling countries.

"Amid the continuing global epidemic, we need to guarantee unhindered supply of food, equipment and technology to the most affected areas. Russia has consistently called for renouncing trade and financial restrictions on humanitarian shipments worldwide. Political considerations should not affect cooperation to save lives," Medvedev said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions," published on the RT channel's website.

The official noted that none of the global problems could be solved without restoring the rule of international law based on the consensual will of states.

"Norms of international law can only draw legitimacy from democratic procedures set out in national constitutions and the clearly expressed will of nations to adhere to an international instrument.

Today, more than ever, we need to stick to these approaches, preserve the unique architecture of the United Nations, accommodate each other's interests and respect each other's national circumstances," Medvedev said.

The former president went on to mention Russia's cooperation with a number of countries.

"In August 2020, after the explosion in Beirut, Russia immediately sent its emergency personnel to Lebanon to provide aid to the victims. At the height of the pandemic, Russia provided large-scale support to Venezuela, Iran and other countries, supplying medical equipment and personal protective gear," Medvedev noted.

Among other efforts that Russia has recently demonstrated were medical assistance in Italy, humanitarian operations in Syria and the provision of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the politician added.