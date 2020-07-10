Pompeo, Maas Discuss US-EU Cooperation in Confronting China - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the ways the United States and the European Union can cooperate to confront China, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement o Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the ways the United States and the European Union can cooperate to confront China, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement o Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed the path forward to economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, US-EU cooperation in confronting China, and steps toward a lasting cessation to violence and progress on political dialogue in Libya," Ortagus said.

The two leaders also discussed Germany's agenda for its presidencies of the Council of the European Union and the UN Security Council, which began July 1, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Pompeo told reporters that the dialogue with the European Union on the coordinated policy toward China will start "very shortly."