UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Maas Discuss US-EU Cooperation In Confronting China - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:58 PM

Pompeo, Maas Discuss US-EU Cooperation in Confronting China - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the ways the United States and the European Union can cooperate to confront China, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement o Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the ways the United States and the European Union can cooperate to confront China, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement o Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed the path forward to economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, US-EU cooperation in confronting China, and steps toward a lasting cessation to violence and progress on political dialogue in Libya," Ortagus said.

The two leaders also discussed Germany's agenda for its presidencies of the Council of the European Union and the UN Security Council, which began July 1, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Pompeo told reporters that the dialogue with the European Union on the coordinated policy toward China will start "very shortly."

Related Topics

United Nations China German European Union Germany Progress United States Libya July Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 minute ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian ar ..

3 minutes ago

Saddar Division police net 85 POs, 64 drug peddler ..

3 minutes ago

Tortured body of boy found in Tandojam

3 minutes ago

Sindh University Admissions Committee meets, appra ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.