WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Make Pompeo said in an interview on Tuesday that he was going to discuss with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov nuclear arms control issues and business-to business ties.

"We'll talk about a whole host of things. I personally - the [US] President [Donald Trump], too - have said that where there's work that we can do alongside Russia, we have an obligation to do it for the American people. I hope that Foreign Minister Lavrov and I can make progress on that," Pompeo said in an interview to One America news Network that aired on Monday.

"One of the areas that the President has asked us to work on is business-to-business relationships. We'll try to work on those. There are arms control issues between our two countries."

He added that the United States wanted to bring China into the arms control negotiations and he was going to discuss the idea with Lavrov. Lavrov comes to Washington on Tuesday for meetings with Pompeo and Trump.