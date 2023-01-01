UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Offers New Year Greetings To Worshipers, Calls For Peace In World - Holy See

January 01, 2023

Pope Francis Offers New Year Greetings to Worshipers, Calls for Peace in World - Holy See

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Pope Francis extended New Year greetings to worshipers and called for peace on the occasion of the World Day of Peace, celebrated by the Catholic Church on January 1, the Holy See said on Sunday.

The celebration, dedicated to prayer and reflection for peace around the world, was established by Pope Paul VI and was first observed on January 1, 1968.

Speaking to the audience from the window of the Apostolic Palace, the pontiff noted that people were increasingly more intolerant to war, which is "sowing death and destruction" in many regions.

"Throughout the entire world, from every people, the cry is rising: No to war! No to rearmament! May resources go toward development, health, food, education, employment," Pope Francis said, adding that the pandemic taught people that only together they can "pursue the paths of peace and development.

"

Earlier on Sunday, the pontiff presided over the Holy Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on the occasion of the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. He called on the worshipers to pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary for "many brothers and sisters throughout the world who are victims of war, passing these holidays in darkness and cold, in poverty and fear, immersed in violence and indifference."

He also prayed for the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 95. His funeral will take place on January 5 in St. Peter's Square and will be presided over by Pope Francis.

Benedict XVI held the Apostolic See from April 2005 to February 2013. At a consistory on February 11, 2013, he unexpectedly announced his decision to abdicate the papacy. The 95-year-old lived his last days in the small monastery of Mater Ecclesiae in the Gardens of Vatican City.

