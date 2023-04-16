Pope Francis on Orthodox Easter Wishes Peace to Christians in Russia, Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Pope Francis on Sunday addressed all Christians who are celebrating Orthodox Easter on April 16 and wished peace upon people in Russia and Ukraine.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 16 this year.

"I think of our brothers and sisters who are celebrating Easter today in Russia and Ukraine.

May God be close to them and help them reach peace!" the pontiff said during his traditional Sunday address from the window of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City.

The Pope congratulated all those celebrating Easter today and urged all believers to pray for an end to armed conflicts, adding that he was following recent events in Sudan with concern.

The pontiff has also send a letter to the chairman of the World Union of Old Believers in which he wished the Russian people and all Orthodox Christians a happy Easter and the blessings of God and the Virgin Mary, Leonid Sevastianov told Sputnik.