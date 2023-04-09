Pope Francis Urges Flock to Pursue Paths of Peace, Reconciliation in Easter Address

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Pope Francis delivered an Easter address to Catholics on Sunday which he focused on peace and reconciliation in the Ukraine conflict and elsewhere around the world.

The pontiff delivered his traditional Urbi et Orbi ("to the city and the world") address after the Easter Sunday Mass from the central loggia of Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Last week, Pope Francis was hospitalized with bronchitis for three days in Rome and had to miss the traditional Way of the Cross at the Colosseum ceremony this past Friday due to health issues.

"Let us make haste to surmount our conflicts and divisions, and to open our hearts to those in greatest need. Let us hasten to pursue paths of peace and fraternity," the pope said in his Easter address.

Proclaiming the good news of the resurrection of Christ, the pontiff recalled that the word "Easter" means "passage." Jesus envisaged the passage of humanity from death to life, sin to grace, fear to confidence and desolation to communion, he said.

"May we too make haste to progress on a journey of reciprocal trust: trust among individuals, peoples and nations.

May we allow ourselves to experience amazement at the joyful proclamation of Easter, at the light that illumines the darkness and the gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped," Pope Francis said remembering the first disciples, who witnessed the resurrection of Christ and hurried to tell others this good news.

The pontiff traditionally devoted part of the Easter address to the situation in the world, focusing on Tunisia, Lebanon and Haiti, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Separately, Pope Francis expressed concern about the clashes in the Holy Land, calling for "a resumption of dialogue, in a climate of trust and reciprocal respect, between Israelis and Palestinians."

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia. Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war," he said.

According to reports, about 100,000 people gathered in the Saint Peter's Square for the Easter address.