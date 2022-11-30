UrduPoint.com

Poverty Level In Russia Decreased To 10.5% In 3Q Of 2022 - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The level of poverty in Russia decreased to 10.5% in the third quarter of 2022, and this positive trend should be maintained, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"According to the results of the third quarter, the poverty level decreased to 10.5%... A year earlier, in the third quarter, it was 11%. So the decrease is really small.

But it is important that in the current difficult economic situation, there is a certain positive dynamic. This needs to be preserved," Putin said during a meeting with the Russian government.

The president added that this year the government has taken a number of important decisions to reduce poverty and inequality, including extending monthly payments to families with children aged 8-17 from April 1.

