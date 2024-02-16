Open Menu

Prabowo Cruising To Indonesia Presidency Halfway Through Count

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto was on course to win the archipelago's presidential poll by a wide margin, official tallies showed Friday with more than half of votes counted.

The final result is not expected until late March but early indications all point to the 72-year-old ex-general succeeding popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

With more than half the ballots counted, Prabowo had a commanding 57 percent of votes, more than double his nearest rival and enough for a first-round majority, the election commission's website showed.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan was on 24.98 percent on Friday morning and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo had 18.02 percent.

"Thank God, we must be grateful and continue to monitor the KPU's official results," Prabowo wrote on Instagram late Thursday, referring to the general election commission.

