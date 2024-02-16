Prabowo Cruising To Indonesia Presidency Halfway Through Count
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto was on course to win the archipelago's presidential poll by a wide margin, official tallies showed Friday with more than half of votes counted.
The final result is not expected until late March but early indications all point to the 72-year-old ex-general succeeding popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.
With more than half the ballots counted, Prabowo had a commanding 57 percent of votes, more than double his nearest rival and enough for a first-round majority, the election commission's website showed.
Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan was on 24.98 percent on Friday morning and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo had 18.02 percent.
"Thank God, we must be grateful and continue to monitor the KPU's official results," Prabowo wrote on Instagram late Thursday, referring to the general election commission.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan rejects a UNSC reform proposal seeking increase in permanent, non-permanent seats18 minutes ago
-
Political turmoil dampens Senegal tourist season38 minutes ago
-
EU rules policing digital content kick in Saturday38 minutes ago
-
England bowl out India for 445 after lower-order fightback38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects a UNSC reform proposal seeking increase in permanent, non-permanent seats48 minutes ago
-
Registered foreign trade companies in Xizang exceed 1,0001 hour ago
-
Artisans fear future in Florence 'dying' of tourism1 hour ago
-
UK Conservatives suffer double election defeat to Labour1 hour ago
-
Denmark's doctors helping cure discriminated migrants1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index surges in afternoon trading1 hour ago
-
Klinsmann sacked as South Korea coach after 12 months in charge2 hours ago
-
Asian markets rally after Wall Street highs2 hours ago