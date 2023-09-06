Open Menu

Preparations Underway To Host The 5th Islamic Conference Of Labour Ministers In Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 01:21 PM

An OIC delegation headed by Mr. Naghi Jabbarov, Director General of the Department of Economic Affairs visited Baku, Azerbaijan to finalize preparations for the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers to be held on 21-23 November 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Sep , 2023) An OIC delegation headed by Mr. Naghi Jabbarov, Director General of the Department of Economic Affairs visited Baku, Azerbaijan to finalize preparations for the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers to be held on 21-23 November 2023.


Azerbaijan will also host inaugural General Assembly meeting of the OIC Labour Centre on the sidelines of the event.
During the visit, the OIC delegation finalized and signed an Organizational and Technical Arrangements (OTA) document with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

