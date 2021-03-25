UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Press-conference Titled “Significance Of Peace And Trust In Modern World” Was Held In The MFA Of Turkmenistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:07 AM

Press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan

A press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a hybrid format

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th March, 2021) A press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a hybrid format.

The event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence, to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of the country as well as to the announcement of the year 2021 as the Year of Peace and Trust.
The press-conference was attended by the editors-in chief of the national printed editions, representatives of the foreign media, accredited in the country and heads and representatives of the national media.

Heads and representatives of the authoritative foreign broadcasting organizations, as well as about 80 journalists from the information agencies of 18 countries of the world participated to the press-conference by means of videoconferencing.
The speakers from Turkmenistan and foreign countries set out their vision of the notions peace and trust, which today are very important as never before.

They highlighted the role of mass media in promotion of these values on national, regional and international levels.


The participants of the press-conference highlighted timeliness of the proclamation by the UN General Assembly the year of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In this context the participants expressed the success and efficiency of the foreign and domestic policy of Turkmenistan conducted under the wise leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during independence years.
At the press-conference the speakers picked up Turkmenistan’s success during independent years in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian fields.

It was underlined the important position of Turkmenistan in the sphere of promotion of peaceful and trustful relations in the region and beyond.
The participants expressed to the Turkmen side their gratitude for the organization of this event.

Representatives of International media confirmed their interest to work in close contacts with Turkmen colleagues for further strengthening of bonds of friendship and mutual understanding among the countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Independence Turkmenistan Media Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan is fully capable to defend it integrity: ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO setting trends in its Latest TVC Starring Asi ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Press: Sheikh Hamdan, a void difficult to fill

54 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 124.49 million

54 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 March 2021

54 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.