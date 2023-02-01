UrduPoint.com

Previously Lost Highly Radioactive Capsule Found In Australia - Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Previously Lost Highly Radioactive Capsule Found in Australia - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) A highly radioactive and potentially deadly capsule, previously lost in the state of Western Australia, was found not far from the city of Newman on Wednesday, the local fire and emergency department said.

On Monday, the Rio Tinto Anglo-Australian mining corporation said it had lost a caesium-137 capsule in Western Australia. The capsule fell off a truck transporting it from a mine on the way from the Pilbara region to the state capital city of Perth. Experts warned then that prolonged contact with the capsule could cause burns, radiation disease and cancer.

"Emergency services have found a tiny radioactive capsule near Newman, ending a large-scale interagency search for the missing object," the department said in a statement.

The capsule was discovered 2 meters (6.6 feet) off the road by a vehicle search crew using specialized radiation equipment, the statement read.

"We have essentially found the needle in the haystack," Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

The capsule which measures 6 by 8 mm (0.2 by 0.3 inches) is used in mining equipment.

Related Topics

Fire Australia Road Vehicle Newman Perth Cancer From

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

43 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

48 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

57 minutes ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

1 hour ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

1 hour ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.