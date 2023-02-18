UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Of Moldova To Make First Working Visit To Romania

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Prime Minister of Moldova to Make First Working Visit to Romania

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has announced that he plans to make his first foreign working visit to Romania.

On Thursday, Moldova's parliament approved the formation of a new government led by Recean, 48, the country's former interior minister.

Dorin Recean replaced the previous prime minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, whose government resigned last week. Ten ministers from the Gavrilita government have retained their positions in the new government.

"We have to launch working mechanisms here in Moldova, and as soon as we launch them, I will go to Bucharest (Romania's capital). We already had a discussion with Prime Minister (of Romania, Nicolae) Ciuca on this topic, we will agree on our agenda next week," Recean said on the national Moldova 1 tv channel on Friday.

The Moldovan prime minister said that Romania had helped the republic a lot in overcoming the energy crisis, and also supports Moldova's aspirations for European integration.

