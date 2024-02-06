Open Menu

'Prime Suspect' In Deadly Kenya Gas Blast Appears In Court

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The main suspect in a deadly gas blast and blaze in a densely populated area of Nairobi appeared in court in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday.

A total of six people lost their lives and around 280 were injured when a truck loaded with gas canisters exploded late Thursday, triggering a ferocious fireball in the Embakasi area of southeastern Nairobi.

Derrick Kimathi, who police said rented the "illegal" gas depot where the disaster occurred, was escorted by police to a court in Nairobi, wearing a black beanie and face mask.

His lawyer has previously said Kimathi would cooperate with the police but denied that he was operating the site where the blast took place as a gas filling plant.

Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations had announced earlier the arrest of Kimathi along with three officials from the National Environment Management Agency (NEMA) who are accused of culpability over the tragedy.

