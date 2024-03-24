Projectile Hits Tanker Off Yemen: Security Agencies
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A vessel was struck Saturday by "an unidentified projectile" off Yemen, where Huthi rebels have intensified attacks on Red Sea shipping, the British navy's United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations said.
The hit caused a fire that was "successfully extinguished" and both the vessel and the crew were "reported safe", UKMTO said.
It added the ship was on its way to its next port of call.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack, which UKMTO said struck 23 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port of Mokha.
Maritime security agency Ambrey said the targeted vessel was a Panama-flagged oil tanker en route to New Mangalore Port in India.
According to Ambrey, "the tanker's registration details, including name and operator, had been changed as recently as February 2024".
The tanker was registered in 2019 by British firm Union Maritime Ltd, the security agency said, noting that another vessel affiliated with the same company has previously been targeted by the Huthis.
The rebels, who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes on shipping over the past four months, actions they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
The Huthis have vowed to target Israeli, British and US ships, as well as vessels heading to Israeli ports, disrupting traffic along the vital trade route.
The United States, which leads an international coalition meant to protect Red Sea shipping, has since mid-January struck Huthi targets in Yemen.
On Friday, the US military said it had "conducted self-defence strikes against three Huthi underground storage facilities".
US Central Command said its forces had also destroyed four drones and registered four anti-ship ballistic missiles fired by the Huthis towards the Red Sea the same day.
Recent Stories
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
More Stories From World
-
Putin wants to blame Ukraine for Moscow attack: Zelensky25 seconds ago
-
Vinales wins Portugal MotoGP sprint ahead of Marquez1 hour ago
-
18 of 25 kidnapping victims are found alive in Mexico1 hour ago
-
Putin vows retribution on concert hall attacks, as death toll climbs to 1332 hours ago
-
Putin vows retribution for 'barbaric' Moscow attack3 hours ago
-
We can make Pakistan stronger by following the principles of unity, faith, and discipline, Hussain M ..4 hours ago
-
Venezuelan opposition leader picks proxy to challenge Maduro7 hours ago
-
Italy's Bastianini on pole for Portugal MotoGP7 hours ago
-
SCO Secretary-General offers condolence over terrorist attack in Moscow8 hours ago
-
Erdogan condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Moscow8 hours ago
-
Russian army claims seized Ukrainian village near Bakhmut8 hours ago
-
Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh8 hours ago