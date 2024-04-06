Open Menu

Prosecutors Interrogate Peru President Over Rolex Scandal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday appeared before prosecutors for questioning over her Rolex watches, expensive jewelry and unexplained bank deposits, in a scandal that has shaken the country's fragile government

Boluarte spent five-and-a-half hours at the office of Attorney General Juan Carlos Villena, who had been charged with taking her statement.

Prosecutors had earlier said that she would be required to present the undeclared luxury timepieces and explain their origin as part of the probe into illegal enrichment.

The questioning comes after the police raided Boluarte's home and presidential office on March 30 in search of the alleged collection, which is said to include at least three high-value Rolex watches, according to photographs published by local media.

Small groups of protesters gathered outside the prosecutor's office as Boluarte gave her statement, including a group of mainly women who expressed their support for the president.

A separate group shouted: "Dina, jail awaits you!"

The government hopes Boluarte's statement will put an end to a scandal that provoked two motions to impeach her, both defeated by the right-wing majority in Congress on Thursday.

"I presume that after this explanation there will be no choice for the prosecutor's office but to close this investigation," Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen said Thursday.

He said Boluarte "will know how to explain what happened."

