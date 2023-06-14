Pulitzer Prize-Winning US Author Cormac McCarthy Dies at 89-Years Old - Publisher

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) American author Cormac McCarthy passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, publisher Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group said in a statement.

"Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe. New Mexico. He was eighty-nine years old," Knopf said via Twitter.

McCarthy won a Pulitzer prize for Fiction in 2007 for his post-apocalyptic novel "The Road," which was later adapted into a film. McCarthy is also known for his novel "No Country for Old Men," which was also made into a film, and "Blood Meridian."

McCarthy's novels were notable for their use of explicit violence, bleak themes and sparse use of punctuation.

"Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden," Knopf's announcement on McCarthy's passing said, quoting from "The Road."