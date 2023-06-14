UrduPoint.com

Pulitzer Prize-Winning US Author Cormac McCarthy Dies At 89-Years Old - Publisher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Pulitzer Prize-Winning US Author Cormac McCarthy Dies at 89-Years Old - Publisher

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) American author Cormac McCarthy passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, publisher Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group said in a statement.

"Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe. New Mexico. He was eighty-nine years old," Knopf said via Twitter.

McCarthy won a Pulitzer prize for Fiction in 2007 for his post-apocalyptic novel "The Road," which was later adapted into a film. McCarthy is also known for his novel "No Country for Old Men," which was also made into a film, and "Blood Meridian."

McCarthy's novels were notable for their use of explicit violence, bleak themes and sparse use of punctuation.

"Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden," Knopf's announcement on McCarthy's passing said, quoting from "The Road."

Related Topics

Fire Film And Movies Twitter Road Died Santa Fe Meridian Mexico From Blood

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

2 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

2 hours ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

2 hours ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.