Putin, Abbas Discuss Latter's Visit To Russia, No Date Set Yet - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:15 PM

Putin, Abbas Discuss Latter's Visit to Russia, No Date Set Yet - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, had discussed by telephone the latter's visit to Russia, however, no date had been set yet

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, had discussed by telephone the latter's visit to Russia, however, no date had been set yet.

"You know that a telephone conversation took place between our president and the president of Palestinian state, different issues have been discussed ... The issue of the visit was of course discussed. There no concrete dates yet, it largely depends on the working schedule of the leaders," Bogdanov said.

