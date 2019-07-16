Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, had discussed by telephone the latter's visit to Russia, however, no date had been set yet

"You know that a telephone conversation took place between our president and the president of Palestinian state, different issues have been discussed ... The issue of the visit was of course discussed. There no concrete dates yet, it largely depends on the working schedule of the leaders," Bogdanov said.