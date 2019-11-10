UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Erdogan Discuss In Call Implementation Of Joint Energy, Defense Industry Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss in Call Implementation of Joint Energy, Defense Industry Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Saturday positively assessed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector and defense industry, noting that the TurkStream pipeline would become operational by the end of the year, the Kremlin said.

During the call, the presidents discussed key aspects of bilateral relations in detail, according to the Kremlin.

"The sides positively assessed the steady development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, in particular, the implementation of strategic projects in the energy sector and defense industry. They noted with satisfaction that the TurkStream gas pipeline would be put into operation by the end of December," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders had also agreed on the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts, the statement added.

TurkStream is a twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas per year. It consists of two lines, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners. While the first line will be operational this year, the infrastructure for the second leg in Europe is yet to be built.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan December Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

3 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

3 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

3 hours ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

3 hours ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.