Putin, Erdogan Discuss in Call Implementation of Joint Energy, Defense Industry Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Saturday positively assessed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector and defense industry, noting that the TurkStream pipeline would become operational by the end of the year, the Kremlin said.

During the call, the presidents discussed key aspects of bilateral relations in detail, according to the Kremlin.

"The sides positively assessed the steady development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, in particular, the implementation of strategic projects in the energy sector and defense industry. They noted with satisfaction that the TurkStream gas pipeline would be put into operation by the end of December," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders had also agreed on the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts, the statement added.

TurkStream is a twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas per year. It consists of two lines, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners. While the first line will be operational this year, the infrastructure for the second leg in Europe is yet to be built.