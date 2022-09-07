UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Condolences To Xi Jinping Over Earthquake In Sichuan Province - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Putin Expresses Condolences to Xi Jinping Over Earthquake in Sichuan Province - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the tragic consequences of an earthquake in the province of Sichuan in southwest China, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the provincial government stated that the death toll from the earthquake in Sichuan had reached 74, with 259 people injured and 26 missing.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deep condolences over the tragic consequences of the earthquake in the province of Sichuan. I ask you to convey the words of my sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and loved ones of those who died as well as my wishes of quickest recovery to all affected by this natural disaster," the telegram, published on the Kremlin's website, read.

 

On Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Center recorded a 6.8 magnitude earthquake at 12:52 local time (04:52 GMT), with the epicenter located in Luding County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).

Sichuan Province is one of the most seismic regions in China, where earthquakes occur regularly. In May 2008, the strongest earthquake in recent decades with magnitude of eight occurred there. At that time, 87,150 people died or went missing, 374,000 were injured and millions of people were left homeless. The economic damage exceeded 1 trillion Yuan ($144 billion).

