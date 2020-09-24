UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Extends Measures Imposed Due To COVID-19 For Foreigners, Stateless Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Putin Extends Measures Imposed Due to COVID-19 for Foreigners, Stateless Persons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended coronavirus-related measures for foreigners and stateless persons in Russia until December 15, the corresponding decree was published on the legal information portal.

According to the document, the period of temporary or permanent stay of foreigners and stateless persons in Russia and the period for which they are registered at the place of stay, if it expires earlier, are extended until December 15.

The deadline set by the previous decree ended on September 15.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin September December

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

1 hour ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

2 hours ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.