Putin Has No Plans To Visit Belarus On June 22 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Putin Has No Plans to Visit Belarus on June 22 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit Belarus on June 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, there are no such plans. We will timely inform you about other events," Peskov told reporters on Friday, asked if Putin plans to come to Belarus on June 22, marking the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War, for planting trees near the Brest Fortress in memory of its defenders.

