Putin Not Yet Planning Special Address to Russians Over COVID-19 - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not yet planning a special address to Russians in connection with the coronavirus situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Not yet, we will inform you when (there are such plans)," Peskov said.

Last year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian leader several times made a special address to nationals.