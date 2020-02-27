Putin, Russian Prime Minister to Meet With Kyrgyz President in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Russian and Kyrgyz presidents, Vladimir Putin and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, will meet in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The heads of state are expected to discuss the state and prospects for the further development of Russian-Kyrgyz political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

They will also exchange views on urgent issues of interaction within Eurasian unions, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Jeenbekov will attend the ceremony to launch the cross years of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will also meet with Jeenbekov on Thursday.

The Russian cabinet said Mishustin and Jeenbekov would discuss urgent issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction in the energy sector, industry, transport and other areas.