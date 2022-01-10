Putin Says Kazakhstan Faced Threat to Statehood Caused by Destructive Forces

The threat to the statehood, security and sovereignty that Kazakhstan has faced were caused not by protests over a hike in gas prices, but by "destructive forces" that took advantage of the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

"Everyone knows that the president of Kazakhstan ...

turned to the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help in connection with the fact that our brother, a member of the CSTO, faced an unprecedented challenge to its security, integrity and sovereignty," Putin said during an extraordinary CSTO summit.

"The threat to Kazakhstan's statehood was caused not by spontaneous protests over fuel prices, but by the fact that destructive internal and external forces took advantage of the situation," the Russian president added.