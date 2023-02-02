UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia's Response To Threats Will Not Be Limited To Armored Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia has something to respond to those who threaten it, and the response is not limited to armored vehicles, the entire Russian people have absorbed the legacy of the winners with their mother's milk, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"But we have something to answer, and the use of armored vehicles is not the limit. Everyone must understand this. For those who threaten us, apparently, they do not understand the simple truth � all of our people, we all grew up and absorbed with mother's milk the traditions of our people, the generation of victors who created our country with their work, sweat and blood and passed it on to us as a legacy," Putin said, speaking at a memorial show in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.

Putin said that those who were draggind Germany into a new war with Russia, expecting to win, did not understand that a modern war with Russia would be different.

